India’s music and EDM industry gets a boost from MIB, aims for global impact

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is driving the growth of India’s Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene with ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge,’ a major attraction at the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This high-energy event will bring together artists from around the world, celebrating cutting-edge music production, live performances, and creative synergy.

A major boost to the initiative comes from the Indian Music Industry (IMI), which has partnered with Lost Stories Academy as the official knowledge partner for the EDM Challenge. This initiative falls under the “Create in India Challenge,” reinforcing India’s emerging role as a global hub for electronic music, DJing, and fusion music.

According to an Ernst & Young report titled The Music Creator Economy, music contributes INR 12,000 crore (approximately $1.5 billion) annually, making up around 6% of India's Media & Entertainment sector. Recorded music revenues alone surpassed INR 2,500 crore ($312 million) in 2022, highlighting the industry's significant economic impact.

Prayag Mehta, Co-founder and partner at Lost Stories Academy, "We started out with the academy in 2016, and since then, we have built a community of aspiring artists, producers, and DJs." The academy’s outreach extends across multiple platforms, primarily using WhatsApp and social media campaigns to connect with students and alumni.

With competitions like the Create in India Challenge at WAVES, upcoming artists now have an unprecedented platform to showcase their skills. "We are expecting over 500 entries from our end alone."

One of the major turning points for EDM in India is its endorsement by the government of India. Jenil Shah of the Indian Music Industry said, "The entire initiative is backed by the MIB, and it’s going to be a great way to get a lot of aspiring artists to take EDM seriously." This shift is expected to alter perceptions, especially among parents who have traditionally viewed music as a hobby rather than a viable profession.

With a structured competition format, WAVES is set to be a game-changer. "The competition will shortlist 10 participants through a preliminary stage, leading to live performances at WAVES. The top three winners will have the opportunity to collaborate with international producers and gain further mentorship", said Mehta.

Apart from cash prizes, the winners will also receive professional training and mentorship. "The grand prize includes cash rewards, an offline course, mentorship sessions, and online courses, with the total prize pool valued at around eight and a half lakhs."

Looking ahead, IMI and Lost Stories Academy are eager to position India as a global EDM powerhouse. "By ensuring consistency in such competitions, we are setting a precedent that India can be a creative hub for the global music industry."

With future editions of the Create in India Challenge already in the pipeline, the industry looks poised for sustained growth. Mehta said, "We are providing the right resources to ensure that new and unique music tracks continue to emerge from India, attracting the global music sector."

A $1 billion fund is being created to boost the India creators' economy, said Ashwini Vaishnaw Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways & MeitY at Global Media Dialogue ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The dialogue took place on March 13, 2025, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, to encourage participation from various governments before the WAVES Declaration in Mumbai on May 2, 2025.

The event also saw the participation from Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the MIB, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Over 100 ambassadors and high commissioners also attended to explore opportunities for global synergy in the M&E sector.

In his keynote speech, Union Minister Vaishnaw announced that a $1 billion fund will be created for the creators' economy. This fund will be dedicated to ensuring that the energetic creators, who are using the latest technologies today, will be able to access capital, hone their skills, upgrade their production levels, and reach the global market.

Speaking on Cabinet approving the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), similar to IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS —Vaishnaw said that IICT will be established in Film City, Goregaon Mumbai, and to establish IICT, Rs 391 crore has already been sanctioned.