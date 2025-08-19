Rs 20 crore homes, flooded streets: Here's how netizens mock costly homes drowning in monsoon woes

ADVERTISEMENT
Torrential rains returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, flooding arterial roads, halting public transport and leaving lakhs of residents stranded, a familiar story in a city that repeatedly touts its global aspirations but crumbles with every monsoon.
Despite years of promises around stormwater drains, flood-proof infrastructure and climate resilience, the deluge showed how little has changed. Schools and colleges were forced shut across Mumbai and Konkan after the IMD’s red alert, and commute chaos became the day’s defining headline.
Between Monday 8 am and Tuesday 6 am, Vikhroli logged a staggering 194.5 mm of rainfall, Santacruz 185 mm and Juhu 173.5 mm. Even South Mumbai pockets like Byculla and Bandra clocked over 150 mm. Yet Colaba and Mahalaxmi with around 70–80 mm weren’t spared waterlogging.
Anger spills over online
Visuals of a Mercedes stalled in Andheri’s waist-deep waters went viral, symbolizing that in Mumbai’s monsoon, price tags mean nothing. “This is South Mumbai, Prabhadevi, where you buy Rs 15–20 crore flats. Mumbai rains don’t care,” one user remarked.
This is South Mumbai- Prabhadevi where you buy 15-20 crores of Flat????#MumbaiRains doesn't care pic.twitter.com/7a9D5zKbKx— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) August 18, 2025
For many, the conversation wasn’t just about flooding but about systemic apathy. Calls for work-from-home as default during extreme weather grew louder. “The ‘Mumbai spirit’ isn’t resilience. It’s survival in a broken system,” posted one frustrated commuter.
Netizens react with memes
Alongside frustration came memes, a coping mechanism for a city that has normalised disruption. But the humour barely hides the exasperation: every monsoon is a reminder that climate change is intensifying, but Mumbai’s defences remain unchanged.
If anyone sees my chappal floating toward Bandra, please return. It left me near Kurla. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/kOZt0B2o7r— Hemant Batra (@hemantbatra0) August 18, 2025
Mumbaikar right now. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/79LMu8LrBt— Siddhanth Pilania (@sidhanthpilania) August 18, 2025
Coorporate employees this morning after seeing its raining heavily.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #rains #WeatherUpdate #MumbaiWeather #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IxxHtRw1Tl— Siddhanth Pilania (@sidhanthpilania) August 19, 2025