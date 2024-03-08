National Creators Awards: PM Narendra Modi to present the awards at the Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to present the country's first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday. More than 1.5 lakh nominations came in and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his excitement about the awards, saying, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 8th March, I will be presenting the first ever National Creators Award. These Awards are a celebration of innovation, creativity and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community."

“Social media has helped a lot in showcasing people's skills and talents. Youngsters in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been initiated," PM Modi had posted earlier on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said. This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people’s choice, it added.

The award will be given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.