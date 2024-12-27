64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

Mars Petcare has released insights from its Global Pet Parent Survey, which spanned over 20,000 pet parents (dog and cat owners) globally, including 1000 respondents in India, shows the influence of pets on our lives. As per the survey, two-thirds of pet parents surveyed see their dog or cat as the most important thing in their lives.

With pet ownership on the rise and people considering pets an important part of their lives, the survey results signal a new era of pet parent centricity in which emotional connections between pet parents and their pets are stronger than ever.

For Gen Z and Millennials pets are companions who provide unconditional love, alleviate stress, and make great companions to bond with. More than 64% of young dog owners and 60% of young cat owners in India reported that their pets helped reduce stress and anxiety. These numbers reveal that pets are an integral part of their life. Pet adoption starts at least 3 months or younger, with 67% puppies and 70% kittens.

The survey reveals that there’s still a journey ahead in raising awareness about adoption. Only 6% of puppies and 4% of kittens are adopted from shelters, with 17% of puppies and 10% of kittens being acquired through breeders and, maximum, through pet shops, with 23% of puppies and 19% of kittens. This indicates a significant opportunity to promote adoption and responsible pet ownership, potentially leading to a more compassionate pet care culture in India.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director of Mars Petcare India, commented on the findings: “Young Indians are not only adopting pets in record numbers but are also prioritizing the emotional and mental benefits these relationships bring. Just as they care about their own health, Gen Z is equally committed to the health and nutrition of their pets. As leaders in pet care, we ensure every product in our portfolio provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition wherever pets are. Beyond nutrition, we aim to ease pet parents’ challenges and build a better world for pets. Our initiatives like building Better Cities for Pets, organizing National Adoption Weekends, deploying mobile shelters across key metros, and partnering with animal welfare organizations in multiple cities are a testament to our commitment to this purpose.”

Globally, Mars Petcare’s survey reveals similar trends in pet ownership, with 56% of people worldwide identifying as pet parents, and nearly half of them being first-time owners. Around 37% of global pet parents view their pets as the most important thing in their life, showing that this deep bond between people and pets extends beyond borders. With insights like these, Mars Petcare continues to innovate and evolve its offerings to meet the needs of pet parents around the world.

Key Insights from the Mars Global Pet Parent Study: Conducted over 30 days in early 2024, Mars Petcare’s study surveyed 20,000 pet parents across 21 countries, including Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India. This groundbreaking study—the largest of its kind—reveals how pets profoundly impact lives worldwide and the evolving priorities of today’s pet parents.

Pet Ownership is Expanding and Evolving

Growing Pet Ownership Globally: Over half (56%) of respondents globally are pet parents -With 47% being first-time owners. In India, first-time pet parents rise to 69%.

Pet Prioritization: Gen Z and Millennials lead a more emotional approach to pet ownership, with 47% of global Gen Z dog owners and 43% of cat owners saying their pets are “the most important part of their lives.” In India, this number is a remarkable 66% for dog and cat owners.

Younger Pets for Younger Generations: Globally, 70% of puppy owners and 72% of kitten owners are Gen Z or Millennials, reflecting their desire to start early bonds.

High Satisfaction with Pets’ Impact: Globally, 37% of pet parents feel their pets are central to their lives, with India showing an even stronger bond at 68%. Dog owners value unconditional love (42% in India) and family completeness (40%), while cat owners highlight entertainment (43%) and stress relief (41%).

Guilt Around Leaving Pets Alone: One-third of global dog owners (33%) and 32% of Indian dog owners feel guilty about leaving pets alone. For cat owners, this rises to 38% in India.

Barriers to Pet Ownership and Pet Friendliness

Key Barriers: Globally, challenges include unsuitable living conditions and the commitment level. In India, emotional pain from pet loss (23%) is a top reason for not owning a dog, while living conditions and furniture concerns impact cat ownership.

Pet-Friendliness of Neighborhoods: While 42% globally find their neighborhoods pet-friendly, India ranks higher, with 56% viewing it positively. However, 9% of Indian respondents still hold negative sentiments about having pets in their neighborhood.

Driving Innovation to Meet Pet Parents’ Needs

Adapting to Pet Parents’ Changing Needs: As the world’s largest pet food provider, Mars Petcare serves over 400 million pet parents globally, embedding pet-centricity into their DNA.