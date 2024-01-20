Ram Mandir, Ayodhya and brands: Kalyan Jewellers showcases Ramayana inspired designs

The Nimah line has a signature style reminiscent of Karnataka’s temple jewellery and it has historically showcased mythological symbols like peacocks, swans, lotus flowers, bejewelled and hooded serpents, and divine feminine figures Saraswati and Lakshmi. In its latest curation, Kalyan Jewellers incorporates elements from the Ramayana into Nimah's designs, introducing motifs of Rama and Sita, alongside the iconic Rama Pattabhisheka and the Ayodhya temple.

Commenting on the newly revamped collection, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “This enhanced Nimah collection signifies the dawn of a new artistic era at Kalyan Jewellers. It is a celebration of our rich heritage, cleverly reimagined through contemporary design and adorned with precious stones. Serving as a heartfelt homage to the timeless narratives of the Ramayana and Indian mythology, each piece is meticulously brought to life with the unparalleled craftsmanship for which our brand is renowned. We believe this upgraded collection will seamlessly complement our existing brand portfolio, resonating widely, especially among our clientele.”