comScore

How it Works

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya and brands: Kalyan Jewellers showcases Ramayana inspired designs

The Nimah line has a signature style reminiscent of Karnataka’s temple jewellery and it has historically showcased mythological symbols like peacocks, swans, lotus flowers, bejewelled and hooded serpents, and divine feminine figures Saraswati and Lakshmi.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2024 5:15 PM
Ram Mandir, Ayodhya and brands: Kalyan Jewellers showcases Ramayana inspired designs
In its latest curation, Kalyan Jewellers incorporates elements from the Ramayana into Nimah's designs, introducing motifs of Rama and Sita, alongside the iconic Rama Pattabhisheka and the Ayodhya temple. (Image source: Kalyan Jewellers)

One of India's leading jewellery brands Kalyan Jewellers has created a jewellery collection 'Nimah' with "divine inspiration" that boasts existing temple-style motifs and iconography with the imagery of Lord Ram in its designs.

The Nimah line has a signature style reminiscent of Karnataka’s temple jewellery and it has historically showcased mythological symbols like peacocks, swans, lotus flowers, bejewelled and hooded serpents, and divine feminine figures Saraswati and Lakshmi. In its latest curation, Kalyan Jewellers incorporates elements from the Ramayana into Nimah's designs, introducing motifs of Rama and Sita, alongside the iconic Rama Pattabhisheka and the Ayodhya temple.

Commenting on the newly revamped collection, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “This enhanced Nimah collection signifies the dawn of a new artistic era at Kalyan Jewellers. It is a celebration of our rich heritage, cleverly reimagined through contemporary design and adorned with precious stones. Serving as a heartfelt homage to the timeless narratives of the Ramayana and Indian mythology, each piece is meticulously brought to life with the unparalleled craftsmanship for which our brand is renowned. We believe this upgraded collection will seamlessly complement our existing brand portfolio, resonating widely, especially among our clientele.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 20, 2024 5:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

HUL ad spends up; FMCG major spent Rs 1,626 crore in December quarter

HUL ad spends up; FMCG major spent Rs 1,626 crore in December quarter

How it Works

MIB issues media advisory: No room for false or disturbing content in Ram Mandir coverage

MIB issues media advisory: No room for false or disturbing content in Ram Mandir coverage

How it Works

India demonstrates resilient economy, and investment opportunities across sectors at Davos

India demonstrates resilient economy, and investment opportunities across sectors at Davos

How it Works

Zee-Sony Merger: BSE seeks clarification, ZEEL replies

Zee-Sony Merger: BSE seeks clarification, ZEEL replies

How it Works

Travel intent for Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal increased 20 percent yoy: SOTC travel trends report

Travel intent for Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal increased 20 percent yoy: SOTC travel trends report

How it Works

FMCG ad impressions on digital witnessed degrowth of 6 percent

FMCG ad impressions on digital witnessed degrowth of 6 percent

How it Works

Google to sack more employees in 2024

Google to sack more employees in 2024