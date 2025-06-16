RPSG Group acquires MensXP‑parent at a steep of 85% discount; deal priced at $9 million

ADVERTISEMENT
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group has acquired India Lifestyle Network (ILN) — the parent company of digital media platforms such as MensXP, iDIVA, and HYPP, from BRND.ME (formerly Mensa Brands) for around $9 million.
Indicating a nearly 85% drop in value, the development reflects a steep decline from ILN’s earlier valuation of $60 million.
BRND.ME’s decision to sell reportedly follows a strategic shift to concentrate on its core segments like health, wellness, and lifestyle, rather than any financial compulsion. The company has declined to label it a liquidity-driven decision.
Founded by Angad Bhatia in 2017, ILN was acquired by Mensa Brands (rebranded to BRND.ME) in late 2022 for around $100 million. BRND.ME, a Thrasio-style “house of brands,” has aggressively acquired and divested e-commerce and media firms. The sale of ILN aligns with its strategy to streamline focus toward core lifestyle and health and wellness ventures. Notably, ILN’s Bhatia, exited earlier this year and has since joined Network18.
Despite a decline in losses by 31% to Rs 155.85 crore in FY24, BRND.ME continues to realign its strategy amid an evolving D2C landscape. Its operating revenue rose to Rs 557.66 crore in the same period.
Meanwhile, RPSG, by bringing ILN onboard, gains access to audiences across men's and women's lifestyle verticals and an influencer network—expanding its media and digital footprint.