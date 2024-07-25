Shekhar Kapur appointed festival director for International Film Festival of India

Shekhar Kapur known for films such as ''Mr India'', ''Bandit Queen'', and ''Elizabeth'', has been appointed festival director for the International Film Festival of India.

Kapur will lead the 55th and 56th editions of the Goa-based festival, which is conducted yearly, according to a statement from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, it has been decided to appoint Shri Shekhar Kapur as the Festival Director for the 55th and 56th editions of the International Film Festival of India, Goa," the notification stated.

Kapur, 78, is an iconic name in Indian cinema and one of the first directors to make a name for himself in Hollywood with his films "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age."

He has directed films such as ''Masoom'', ''Mr India'', and ''Bandit Queen'' in India.

He most recently directed the British comedy ''What's Love Got to Do with It? Kapur was the chairperson of the International Competition Jury at the 54th IFFI.