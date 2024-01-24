Tata and Zomato backed Cult.fit fires 120-150 employees to better financial health

Fitness unicorn Cult.fit has layed off around 120-150 employees to cut costs, as per Moneycontrol. Mid to senior level employees were the most impacted by the decision.

The decision to cut costs was because Cult.fit wants to lower its monthly cash burn and better its financial health. The unicorn backed by Tata Digital and Zomato as investors, currently has a cash burn of around Rs 15 crore, the Moneycontrol report revealed.

“Cult.fit looks to lower its monthly cash burn by a few crores and bring it down to about Rs 10 crore. With that target in mind, the company has let go of employees from the mid to senior level category lower employee costs,” a person in the know told Moneycontrol.

Cult.fit is also realigning its business strategy to transition into an offline-heavy gym company, departing from its previous identity as a tech-enabled fitness startup. The decision to realign its business meant that employees from across divisions like Sugar.fit, Carefit, Cultfit and others are being let go.

"As part of our regular annual operating planning process, we have reduced some redundant positions with the aim of streamlining operations. This is aimed at improving productivity and setting us up for full profitability in FY25. We have done this with thoughtful consideration and with the interest of creating long term value for our stakeholders," a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The layoffs come at a time when Cult.fit plans to go public in the next 2-3 years. “Cult.fit is also preparing for a pre-IPO round in the next 12 months and has to show better unit economics before that,” a person aware of the developments told Moneycontrol.