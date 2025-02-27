Without fair compensation, quality journalism will be compromised: Sanjay Jaju at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave

Acknowledging the growth of media and entertainment sector and the pressing challenges it is faced with, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, delivered an insightful address at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, in New Delhi on February 27.

The Secretary noted that digital advertising, backed by AI and big data analytics, is reshaping marketing strategies and media houses but in this race to break news has led to misinformation. He also delved into the need for fair compensation for the media houses in India for quality journalism, and how future of Indian media is digital where innovation should be matched with responsibility.

Jaju started off the address recognising the growth of M&E sector and highlighted how it is at an inflection point where digital transformation is not just reshaping the consumption patterns, but it's actually redefining the very core of content creation, distribution as well as engagement trends.

"India's M&E sector has witnessed impressive 8% growth in 2023, reaching close to 28 billion USD, and the digital media alone has grown by 15%, which has become the predominant form of the media. Interestingly, Indian gaming industry has also been evolving into a global powerhouse becoming the fastest growing segment; the VFX industry also is growing at a very brisk pace."

This growth has established India as a creative and technological hub in the global entertainment landscape, signifying India's transformation into a dynamic digital economy- one that fosters innovation, empowers creators, and strengthens India's cultural footprint globally.

Additionally, the technology trends have been driving unprecedented disruption across the media landscape.

AI powered innovations are enhancing content creation, distribution and personalisation. From predictive content recommendations to automated video editing and real time audio insights, he mentioned that AI is really unlocking new efficiencies across the industry in animation, VFX and gaming.

Jaju shared that AI driven tools are defining creativity, enabling Indian studios to contribute to global milestones such as 'Avatar- The Way of Water', the critically acclaimed indie games like 'Raji', an ancient epic. Besides this, the OTT revolution has also democratised content consumption, with regional content now constituting close to 50% of viewership, and platforms like Hoichoi and Aha are ensuring that Indian regional content is reaching the global audience.

Noting the technological transformation, the Secretary mentioned that digital advertising, backed by AI and big data analytics, is reshaping marketing strategies.

"Brands are also leveraging data driven insights to build deeper and more meaningful connections with consumers."

Meanwhile, the government, according to Jaju, is also looking at a range of regulatory reforms which will allow for modernisation, inclusivity and fair play in the industry.

"Since we are here at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, it would be appropriate that we also recognise the changes and the impact of technology on the news media. While technology is actually empowering the media, it has also introduced pressing challenges which needs to be addressed collectively. There is this whole problem of unchecked spread of misinformation and clickbait journalism, which is undermining our democratic values," he remarked.

"The race to break news has really resulted in compromising facts, and it has also allowed false narratives to gain traction."

At the same time, safe harbor provisions of the IT Act exists that are designed to protect digital intermediaries. But at times, the Secretary added, they have also been becoming an excuse for evading responsibility.

"The global discourse around safe harbour protections also signals the need for platforms to proactively curb misinformation, rather than reacting after harm is done, as all being spoken by digital platforms have been profiting significantly from the journalism in India as well."

Jaju further noted that there is also a stark imbalance in revenue sharing. Indian media houses produce content that drives engagement, yet there is a feeling that they receive very little in return.

"Without a fair compensation model, quality journalism definitely gets a huge risk and has also chances of getting compromised as well. AI driven recommendation engines have been often prioritising sensational content leading to the viral spread of misinformation."

Jaju added that this has profound consequences to a diverse country like ours, where divisive content can fuel societal tensions. "Intermediaries need to take accountability for the impact their they're going to have on our society," he said.

The Secretary also noted the new-age challenges related to AI and copyright protection and shared that the government is closely monitoring global regulatory developments.

"News articles and reports produced by all of you are now being used to train AI models, which then prioritise certain narratives without compensating the original creators. This has ramifications, and has issues on ethical concerns. At the same time, it also has issues of repurposing journalistic content for corporate profit trends," he noted.

He added, "We are closely monitoring global regulatory developments. There are many countries that have implemented laws that require digital platforms to share revenues with news publishers. At the same time, there is also a need for a transparent revenue sharing mechanism to ensure that our journalism remains financially sustainable. And it's not just about economics. It's actually about protecting the integrity of journalism in the digital age.

Jaju summed up the address highlighting how the future of Indian media is digital dynamic and deeply transformative. And as it embraces new technologies, it must ensure that innovation is matched with responsibility.

Held on February 27, in New Delhi, this year’s Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave was themed around ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’, and served as a pivotal gathering for policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts to examine the ongoing impact of AI.

DNPA, representing India's top news publishers from both print and electronic media, has been at the forefront of promoting credible journalism and fostering the growth of the news industry. As AI revolutionises industries and transforms traditional paradigms, the DNPA Conclave 2025 serves as an essential forum for stakeholders to shape the future of digital media.

During his speech, MIB Secretary also noted how India's creator economy has emerged as a very powerful force which is blending creativity with commerce. Today, content creation is no longer confined to major cities, creators from tier two and tier three cities are reaching global audiences. Digital entrepreneurs, gaming influencers and storytellers are driving market trends and business opportunities.

"We launched the Create in India Challenge Season One, and I'm very happy to note that large number of creators are now part of this process, and many of them are going to be part of the finals, which will happen in the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) slated to happen from May 1 to 4, in Mumbai."