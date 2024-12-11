            
Prime Video takes nostalgia route; launches CN Rewind, offering Cartoon Network classics

CN Rewind is available both in Hindi and English, by purchasing an add-on subscription at a introductory offer of Rs 199 per year, following which subscription can be renewed at Rs 249 per year.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 2:19 PM
CN Rewind will provide fans the chance to relive those memories in a modern, on-demand format

Prime Video has launched CN Rewind, Warner Bros. Discovery’s new digital channel, as an add-on subscription. As per the company, CN Rewind is curated exclusively for Prime Video in India as the home to all-time favourite animated shows and brings Cartoon Network’s evergreen classics, including The Powerpuff Girls, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Johnny Bravo, Looney tunes, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Ed Edd n Eddy, among others.

Notedly, CN Rewind is available both in Hindi and English, by purchasing an add-on subscription at a introductory offer of Rs 199 per year, following which subscription can be renewed at Rs 249 per year.

“Animation remains a popular category on Prime Video across demographics, with younger and older audiences alike. With the launch of CN Rewind add-on subscription on Prime Video India, we are excited to take loyal fans on a nostalgic trip as they revisit their favourite Cartoon Network toons, as well as for younger audiences to discover and engage with these beloved stories,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India.

Bhasin added, “Over the years, through add-on subscriptions, Prime Video has served a platform for several streaming services to curate exclusive channels and take their content to audiences deep within India. We are thrilled to be the exclusive home for CN Rewind, and are certain that the diverse and timeless library will find deep emotional resonance with our customers across the country.”

Cartoon Network is a cultural phenomenon that redefined pop culture and is reminiscent of special memories for millennials and generations across decades. The OTT platform aims to use CN Rewind to provide fans the chance to relive those memories in a modern, on-demand format.

“There’s a deep emotional connection between Indian audiences and Cartoon Network. CN shows aren’t just cartoons, they’re pieces of our childhood that evoke joy, friendship, and a simpler time. With CN Rewind, we’re creating a space where nostalgia can thrive while ensuring these beloved characters continue to inspire and entertain today’s kids in a whole new way,” said Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.


First Published on Dec 11, 2024 1:09 PM

