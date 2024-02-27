Ogilvy’s Shagun Agarwal and Chaitali Mane clinch victory at AAAI's Young Lotus Contest

The AAAI Young Lotus Contest 2024, led by Rohit Ohri, Global Partner at FCB, and Director at AAAI aimed to nurture emerging talent in the advertising industry. Ohri emphasized, “The AAAI Young Lotus Contest provides a platform for young minds to use their creativity to make our world a better place. This year, it's been encouraging to see the participants' enthusiasm to tackle one of the burning issues of our time – the need for clean air."