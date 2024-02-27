Ogilvy’s Shagun Agarwal and Chaitali Mane clinch victory at AAAI's Young Lotus Contest

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) announced the winners of the AAAI Young Lotus Contest, 2024. The winning team comprises Shagun Agarwal and Chaitali Mane of O & M.
The AAAI Young Lotus Contest 2024, led by Rohit Ohri, Global Partner at FCB, and Director at AAAI aimed to nurture emerging talent in the advertising industry. Ohri emphasized, “The AAAI Young Lotus Contest provides a platform for young minds to use their creativity to make our world a better place. This year, it's been encouraging to see the participants' enthusiasm to tackle one of the burning issues of our time – the need for clean air."
Under the theme "BREATH OF CHANGE: INNOVATING FOR CLEAN AIR IN INDIA," contestants were tasked with conceptualizing integrated campaigns advocating for cleaner air and environmental sustainability. Shagun Agarwal and Chaitali Mane's winning entry earned them the opportunity to represent India at the Young Lotus Workshop during Adfest 2024. The jury members for the contest were renowned creative minds – Romit Nair, NCD, FCB ULKA, Moumita Pal, Creative Head, ENORMOUS and Kartikeya Tiwari, NCD, FCB KINNECT.
Read More: AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president