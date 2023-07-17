comScore

AdPushup becomes only Indian tech solution company to be named as Google’s Premier certified publishing partner

As a GCPP Premier Partner, the company will have access to additional benefits and support from the global Google team that is only available to select channel partners.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2023 9:44 AM
AdPushup becomes only Indian tech solution company to be named as Google's Premier certified publishing partner
AdPushup is a part of Zelto Inc, backed by Microsoft Ventures. They optimize over four billion monthly ad impressions for a little over 300 publishing partners in their network.

Indian tech solution providers in the ad tech space are making it to the global stage. Ad revenue optimization platform, AdPushup is now a part of GCPP (Google Certified Publishing Partner) Premier Partner program. As a GCPP Premier Partner, the company will have access to additional benefits and support from the Google team that is only available to select channel partners. Benefits include an exclusive badge of a top channel partner in the region, and the opportunity to collaborate with Google on various marketing initiatives.

AdPushup will also gain access to thought leadership events reserved for global premier partners, enabling them to stay updated with industry trends and also receive dedicated support from the global GCPP team.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Google and have been working closely with them for 7 years. This recognition reaffirms our capability to solve complex monetization challenges and our commitment to supporting publishers. Being part of this exclusive program will enable us to forge an even stronger partnership with Google and leverage their extensive resources to drive exceptional results for our publishers," said Ankit Oberoi, chief executive officer of AdPushup (Zelto, Inc.) & Geniee International.

AdPushup is a part of Zelto Inc, backed by Microsoft Ventures. They optimize over four billion monthly ad impressions for a little over 300 publishing partners in their network.


