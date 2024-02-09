comScore

BCCI sets Rs 2,700 crore base price for IPL associate and special partner slots

According to reports, as outlined in the request for quotation (RFQ) document, each of the six associate partner slots carries a base price of Rs 65 crore per year for 74 matches

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 9:38 AM
Interested parties can purchase the RFQ document until February 19, with bids required to be submitted by February 21.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a cumulative base price of Rs 2,700 crore for the six associate and three special partner slots in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to reports, as outlined in the request for quotation (RFQ) document, each of the six associate partner slots carries a base price of Rs 65 crore per year for 74 matches, totalling Rs 325 crore over five years. The cumulative base price for all six associate partner slots amounts to Rs 1,950 crore for five years.

Additionally, the base prices for partnerships related to the orange and purple cap, umpire, and strategic timeout are set at Rs 60 crore, Rs 50 crore, and Rs 40 crore per year, respectively, for 74 matches. The combined base price for the three special partnership slots is established at Rs 750 crore for five years.

Interested parties can purchase the RFQ document until February 19, with bids required to be submitted by February 21.


Tags
First Published on Feb 9, 2024 9:38 AM

