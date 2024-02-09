Beverage company Coca-Cola rolls out Coca-Cola spiced

The soft drink giant Coca Cola Co. Is set to introduce a new flavour to the market, marking their first launch in three years. It is expected to hit some shelves as early as March.

The multinational corporation is releasing ‘Coca Cola Spiced’, starting with North America. It further intends to bring the flavour to the UK soon.

The drink is available in two varieties - Coca Cola Spiced and Coca Cola Spiced Zero Sugar, which will debut in the US and Canada on February 19. The drink is not indeed spicy, but provides an elevating taste experience.

Coca Cola recognises a massive surge in spiced and raspberry flavours in the food and beverages industry. It also highlights a 124 percent increase in consumer willingness to try spice in beverages since 2019, and a 25 percent increase of interest in raspberry flavoured soft drinks over the past four years.

The packaging design for Coca Cola Spiced and Coca Cola Spiced zero sugar resonates with the visual identity of regular Coca Cola trademark and zero sugar versions. Coca Cola spice retains the traditional red colour of Coke while both versions feature a prominent Coca Cola logo in either white for full sugar and black for zero sugar.

Although there is no official date for the UK market to sample the new flavours, it is anticipated that they will be available for purchase by the end of March.

The consumer who has tried Coca Cola Spiced expressed that it is an elevated version of their current flavours with an indication of raspberry. In the past, the beverage company has experimented with various varieties of the classic Coke ranging from strawberry, raspberry, like and mango offering.

Coca-Cola's North American marketing chief, Shakir Moin highlighted evolving patterns of consumers’ taste preferences stating, “ If you go to the aisles, you’ll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers’ taste palettes have evolved. We realised that could be an opportunity for us”.

Simultaneously, Coca Cola Creations has rolled out Coca Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar, a latest edition of drink curated to ‘celebrate acts of kindness’.

The Coca-Cola Creations series aims to captivate Gen Z consumers by introducing innovative flavours, experiences, and designs. Past releases such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, inspired by gaming, and Y3000 Zero Sugar, developed in collaboration with both human and artificial intelligence, exemplify this approach.

Coca Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar is exclusively available for purchase in the US and Great Britain via TikTok, till the stock lasts.

Speaking about Coca Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar, Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at the Coca Cola Company pointed out that the flavour is inspired by what happy tears might taste like. He also added that it is the first ever to be sold in a hype kit exclusively available on Tik Tok.