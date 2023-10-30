Biz Moves: IPG Mediabrands UM, FCB Ulka and Famous Innovations win mandates

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

IPG Mediabrands UM and General Mills

American multinational manufacturer and food processing company General Mills has brought global media agency network IPG Mediabrands' UM on board as its global media agency-of-record.

The agency’s mandate will include looking into strategy, planning, buying, analytics, performance and commerce efforts across 35+ markets of the brands of General Mills which include Pillsbury, Nature Valley and Cheerios.

FCB Ulka and Shoppers Stop

Integrated marketing communicatio agency FCB Ulka has won the creative mandate for Shoppers Stop, a department store chain. The mandate will be to develop and execute all integrated marketing campaigns for Shoppers Stop.

Famous Innovations and Adidas

Independent creative agency Famous Innovations Delhi has won the social mandate for Adidas India, the German athletic apparel and footwear corporation through a multi-agency pitch.