comScore

Quantum Brief

Blinkit vs Blinkhit: SC rules in favour of Zomato's grocery delivery arm in trademark dispute

Blinkhit had filed a suit alleging trademark violation against Zomato-owned Blinkit.

By  MoneycontrolAug 5, 2023 5:51 PM
Blinkit vs Blinkhit: SC rules in favour of Zomato's grocery delivery arm in trademark dispute
The Karnataka High Court set aside the trial court's order and directed it to dispose of the suit in one year. Blinkhit challenged this order at the Supreme Court, which was dismissed today. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

The Supreme Court on August 4 refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order which set aside a stay against Zomato-owned Blinkit for being similar to a trademark called 'Blinkhit'.

The court refused to interfere with the High Court's order as the civil court is currently conducting the trial in the trademark infringement suit.

In 2022, Blinkhit moved a plea in Bengaluru's city civil court alleging that it had obtained the registered trademark back in 2016 under many classes of the trademark act. Classes under trademark signify categorisation of products and services. Blinkhit alleged that it had established its vast reputation and goodwill in the market with trademark and trading style with a unique B device. However, Blinkit, which was previously called 'Grofers' changed its name, infringing their trademark only in 2021.

The city civil court in Bengaluru granted a temporary injunction, restraining Blinkit from using the trademark till the completion of the trial in the matter is completed.

Blinkit appealed against the order at the Karnataka High Court. At the HC, Blinkit argued that even though Blinkhit had registered the trademark it had never used it as a brand name in any of its businesses. The company further argued that Blinkit was visually, structurally, conceptually and phonetically different from Blinkhit.

The Karnataka High Court set aside the trial court's order and directed it to dispose of the suit in one year. Blinkhit challenged this order at the Supreme Court, which was dismissed today.

The order comes at a time when Zomato reported a profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the June quarter for the first time amid much fanfare on social media.


Tags
First Published on Aug 5, 2023 5:51 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk's X can't pay Blue subscribers their ad revenue-share on time

Elon Musk's X can't pay Blue subscribers their ad revenue-share on time

Quantum Brief

‘Media charter is a prescriptive piece to promote transparency’: Sunil Kataria, chairman, ISA

‘Media charter is a prescriptive piece to promote transparency’: Sunil Kataria, chairman, ISA

Quantum Brief

Please don't spam me, says Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, to brand managers reaching out for paid promotions

Please don't spam me, says Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, to brand managers reaching out for paid promotions

Quantum Brief

BCCI allows consortiums in media rights auction as Sony, Zee await merger

BCCI allows consortiums in media rights auction as Sony, Zee await merger

Quantum Brief

Digital media industry rejoices as BCCI sets digital base price higher than TV for bilateral matches

Digital media industry rejoices as BCCI sets digital base price higher than TV for bilateral matches

Quantum Brief

BARC expands audience measurement system, adds 25,000 panel homes in 2022

BARC expands audience measurement system, adds 25,000 panel homes in 2022

Quantum Brief

Goibibo adds a quirky spin to #FriendsWithBenefits with its new Friendship Day campaign

Goibibo adds a quirky spin to #FriendsWithBenefits with its new Friendship Day campaign