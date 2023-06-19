Cannes Lions 2023: Airtel, Lay’s, Vedantu, TVS Motors shortlisted

About 15,000 marketing and advertising professionals are estimated to be at the French Riviera for the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which kicked off today. Indian agencies and brands sent a total of 809 entries to Cannes Lions this year. Of which, so far, 57 entries are shortlisted in categories such as Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Creative Data, PR, Media, Entertainment, Social and Influencer, among other categories. Here are the shortlists that were released today.

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Indian agencies had sent a total of 77 entries for Brand Experience & Activation Lions. Leo Burnett India's ‘175 Replayed’ campaign for Airtel has got one shortlist in this category.

Dentsu Creative India got three shortlists. The agency’s ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ campaign for Mortein has picked a shortlist. Dentsu Creative India’s ‘The Everything Book’ for e-learning app Vedantu also got one shortlist. The agency's campaign 'The Responsible Manhole' for TVS Motors received a shortlist too.

Creative B2B Lions

Indian agencies had sent nine entries in this category. Two shortlists went to Leo Burnett India's 'Smart Farm’ campaign for Lay's. FCB Kinnect has picked a shortlist for SOS Children’s Villages’ 'Chatpat' campaign in the same category.

Creative Data Lions