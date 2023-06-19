comScore

Quantum Brief

Cannes Lions 2023: Airtel, Lay’s, Vedantu, TVS Motors shortlisted

Dentsu Creative India, Leo Burnett India, FCB Group have scored multiple shortlists on day two of Cannes Lions.

By  Priyanka NairJun 19, 2023 1:34 PM
Cannes Lions 2023: Airtel, Lay’s, Vedantu, TVS Motors shortlisted
Indian agencies had sent a total of 77 entries in Brand Experience & Activation Lions. Leo Burnett India has one shortlist in this category. Dentsu Creative India got three shortlists.

About 15,000 marketing and advertising professionals are estimated to be at the French Riviera for the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which kicked off today. Indian agencies and brands sent a total of 809 entries to Cannes Lions this year. Of which, so far, 57 entries are shortlisted in categories such as Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Creative Data, PR, Media, Entertainment, Social and Influencer, among other categories. Here are the shortlists that were released today.

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Indian agencies had sent a total of 77 entries for Brand Experience & Activation Lions. Leo Burnett India's ‘175 Replayed’ campaign for Airtel has got one shortlist in this category.

Dentsu Creative India got three shortlists. The agency’s ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ campaign for Mortein has picked a shortlist. Dentsu Creative India’s ‘The Everything Book’ for e-learning app Vedantu also got one shortlist. The agency's campaign 'The Responsible Manhole' for TVS Motors received a shortlist too.

Creative B2B Lions

Indian agencies had sent nine entries in this category. Two shortlists went to Leo Burnett India's 'Smart Farm’ campaign for Lay's. FCB Kinnect has picked a shortlist for SOS Children’s Villages’ 'Chatpat' campaign in the same category.

Creative Data Lions

India scored five shortlists in this category and all went to Leo Burnett India. The agency's 'Smart Farm’ campaign for Lay's has picked four shortlists. The other shortlist is for Airtel's '175 Replayed’ campaign. 14 Indian entries had entered in this category.


Tags
First Published on Jun 19, 2023 12:57 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Quantum Brief

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad