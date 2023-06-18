Cannes Lions 2023: Leo Burnett, Dentsu Creative, Talented, FCB Group among shortlists on day one

The Oscars of advertising is here. It’s a solid start for Indian agencies at the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This year Indian agencies and brands sent a total of 809 entries. Here’s a look at the campaigns that have bagged shortlists, so far.

Leo Burnett, Talented, and FCB Interface got shortlisted in PR Lions

Leo Burnett India has picked two shortlists in PR Lions. The agency’s campaigns ‘#BringBack2011’ for Oreo and ‘175 Replayed’ for Airtel has qualified for the final round. A total of 163 campaigns have got shortlisted in this category.

Indie creative shop Talented’s ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad?’ for food delivery app Swiggy got a shortlist.

FCB Interface Mumbai’s campaign ‘Tr. for Teacher’ for Navneet also got shortlisted in this category.

Dentsu Creative picked four shortlist in Media Lions

India scored nine shortlists in Media Lions. Dentsu Creative India got four shortlists. The agency’s ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ campaign for Mortein has picked three shortlist. Dentsu Creative India’s ‘The Everything Book’ for e-learning app Vedantu also got one shortlist.

Mindshare India’s ‘Thumbstopping Beauty Biases’ campaign Dove has bagged one shortlist. The agency also got a shortlist for Kwality Walls’s campaign ‘Trixy Cinegame, Bringing Alive 3 Layers Of Fun’.

EssenceMediacom India’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for Whisper also received a shortlist.

Talented’s work ‘Or Travel on Cleartrip’ for Cleartrip got shortlisted too.

BBDO India’s #NoPressureDeliveryRalco for Ralco has grabbed a shortlist too.

Dentsu Creative India’s ‘The Everything Book’ campaign for e-learning app Vedantu is the only work from India that has got shortlisted in Design Lions.

Studio Eeksaurus and Hungry Films bag Film Craft shortlists

Studio Eeksaurus’s ‘Always Around’ spot for JSW Steel and Hungry Films’ ‘#WelcomeChange’ campaign for ACKO General Insurance got one shortlist each.

A look at other shortlists

In Direct Lions, Leo Burnett India’s ‘#BringBack2011’ for Oreo and Talented’s work ‘Or Travel on Cleartrip’ for Cleartrip got shortlisted.

Talented’s ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad?’ for food delivery app Swiggy has got a shortlist in Print Lions.

In Radio Lions, Wondrlab India’s ‘The Unheard Playlist’ for Spotify has received a shortlist.

Dentsu Creative India has got one Outdoor Lion shortlist for Mortein’s ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ campaign.

In Entertainment Lions, Leo Burnett’s 175 Replayed’ for Airtel has got four shortlists. In the category FCB Kinnect has picked a shortlist for SOS Children’s Villages’ 'Chatpat' campaign. FCB Interface Mumbai’s campaign ‘Tr. for Teacher’ for Navneet also got shortlisted in this category.

DDB Mudra Group's campaign 'Machine Gun Mouth' Battleground Mobile India is the only campaign shortlisted in Entertainment Lions for Gaming. '175 Replayed’ for Airtel has two shortlists in Entertainment Lions for Sports.

FCB India has got three shortlists in Industry Lions for Stir's 'Untangling The Politics Of Hair' campaign. Dentsu Creative India's 'The Everything Book' campaign for Vedantu has got two shorlists in the same category.

In Social and Influencer Lions, Talented's 'Why is this a Swiggy ad?' has bagged three shortlists. DDB Mudra Group got one shortlist for MTV Bothard campaign. Leo Burnett's #BringBack2011 campaign for Oreo received two shortlists in this category. The agency's 'The Great Celebrity Hack' campaign for Burger King scored a shortlist too. Ogilvy India and David Communications has a shortlist for its campaign 'Fiama talking memes' in the same category.