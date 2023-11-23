Coca-Cola forays into the ready-to-drink tea market

Coca Cola India is entering the ready-to-drink tea beverages segment with the launch of 'Honest Tea', a brand owned by Honest, which is a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company. The iced green tea will come in Lemon-Tulsi and Mango variants, as per reports.

The maker of Thums Up, Sprite, Maaza and flagship brand Coca-Cola, is foraying into the tea segment with the brand made from organic green tea sourced from Kolkata-based Luxmi Tea Co Private Ltd’s Makaibari Tea Estate, the company officials said. An MoU was signed between the two companies at the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).