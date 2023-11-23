comScore

Coca-Cola forays into the ready-to-drink tea market

The tea segment in India has several large well-entrenched players like Unilever and Tata all the way to new D2C brands stirring things up.

The rationale behind Coca Cola's tea launch was to provide consumers with a wider range of beverage options. (Representative Image: Jason Leung via Unsplash)

Coca Cola India is entering the ready-to-drink tea beverages segment with the launch of 'Honest Tea', a brand owned by Honest, which is a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company. The iced green tea will come in Lemon-Tulsi and Mango variants, as per reports.

The maker of Thums Up, Sprite, Maaza and flagship brand Coca-Cola, is foraying into the tea segment with the brand made from organic green tea sourced from Kolkata-based Luxmi Tea Co Private Ltd’s Makaibari Tea Estate, the company officials said. An MoU was signed between the two companies at the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

The tea segment in India has several well-entrenched players like Unilever and Tata all the way to new D2C brands stirring things up. The rationale behind Coca Cola's tea launch was to provide consumers with a wider range of beverage options.


