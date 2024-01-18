Cognizant partners with Microsoft to launch new Gen AI tool

"The creativity and ingenuity of Cognizant's people is one of the things that sets us apart in our industry, and we see our Innovation Assistant as a game-changer in the way we generate and implement ideas," said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's CEO. "Together with Microsoft, we are harnessing the power of generative AI to revolutionize our approach to innovation, with the goal of ensuring we, and our clients, stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business environment." Harnessing the power of generative AI for Bluebolt will help Cognizant employees develop a unique combination of virtual guidance and real-world support that can utilize the company's full depth of expertise and co-innovation for the benefit of clients.