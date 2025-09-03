Zomato hikes platform fee to Rs 12 as festive demand looms

ADVERTISEMENT
Food delivery platform Zomato has raised its platform fee on orders to Rs 12 from Rs 10, excluding GST, ahead of the festive season when demand is expected to surge, as per media reports.
The hike mirrors a similar move by rival Swiggy, which recently pushed its platform to Rs 14 (exclusive of GST) in select pin codes. Both players had introduced the per-order levy in 2023 and have steadily raised the amount since then.
The timing highlights intensifying cost pressures on India's food delivery duopoly, which is facing slowing growth. Zomato reported a 16% year-on-year in gross order value (GOV) at Rs 10,769 crore for the April-June quarter, down from the 20%+ growth it was clocking in recent quarters.
Both companies are aggressively expanding their quick commerce businesses to offset pressure on core food delivery.
However, competition could intensify as Rapido enters the market with its newly launched food delivery service Ownly.
Currently operating in Bengaluru's Koramangala, HSR, and BTM layout, Ownly is positioning itself as a budget-friendly alternative with restaurant commission rates ranging from 8-15%, significantly lower than Zomato and Swiggy's 16-30%, as per reports.