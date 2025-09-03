HT Media ad revenue stays flat at Rs 1,070 crore in FY25

HT Media’s advertising revenue remained flat in fiscal 2025, impacted by the rise of e-commerce and quick commerce models, which diverted budgets away from traditional retail advertising. According to the company’s FY25 annual report, advertising revenue stood at Rs 1,07,078 lakh in FY25, compared to Rs 1,07,004 lakh in the previous year.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 6.5% to Rs 1,806 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,695 crore in FY24. The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 9.2% from 6.3% a year earlier, aided by lower raw material costs led by newsprint rationalization and an increase in overall revenues. HT Media also swung to profitability, posting a PAT margin of 0.7% in FY25 compared to a loss of -4.9% in FY24.

“Despite external headwinds in the early part of the year, including a muted advertising environment during the enforcement of the model code of conduct ahead of the National Elections, we closed the year with higher revenues and improved profitability, with all businesses contributing meaningfully to the overall performance. Our performance was driven by a combination of pricing discipline, cost management, improved operational efficiency, and a favourable commodity cost cycle,” said Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director.

In calendar year 2024, India’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector reached a market size of Rs 2,502 billion, growing 3% year-on-year, led by an 8.1% increase in advertising revenues--particularly from digital platforms. Traditional segments, however, continued to face challenges, with subscription revenues declining.

India’s print advertising revenues grew 0.7% in CY24 to Rs 179 billion, supported by a 1.3% increase in ad insertion volumes, though average ad rates declined by 1%. Print advertising recovered to 88% of pre-pandemic levels. Advertiser participation fell to 1,40,000 advertisers in CY24 from 1,50,000 in CY23. Advertising contributed 69% of total print revenue, up slightly from 68% the previous year.

Hindi publications continued to dominate, accounting for 38% of total newspaper ad volumes in CY24, followed by English newspapers with a 28% share.