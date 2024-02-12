Dhoni’s fixation with number 7 explained!

At a recent event, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni shared a humorous anecdote explaining his fixation for the number seven, citing personal coincidences to reveal the reason for his love for No.7.

Dhoni shared, "That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth. I was born on the 7th of July. So July again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1=7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they ask me 'what number do you want.'"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retired the jersey number after Dhoni ended his international career. The decision was made in honor of Dhoni's contributions, making it the second number after Sachin Tendulkar's iconic ten to receive such a recognition. Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni's influence in the sport and on the brand and popularity charts hasn’t waned. He will also lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024.

Across a remarkable career spanning 350 ODIs, Dhoni accumulated an impressive tally of 10,773 runs, including 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. Additionally, in 90 Test matches and 98 T20Is, he amassed 4,876 and 1,617 runs respectively.

Besides his on-pitch performance and leadership, Dhoni is also a brand favourite, endorsing brands across a wide-range of categories. Last year, Dhoni was brought in by SBI as brand ambassador. The former Indian cricket captain was also roped in by Reliance Industries Limited as the brand ambassador of JioMart. The list of companies and products he endorses includes brands such as Oreo, India Cements, Dream11 and Reebok in 2023. Last week, Dhoni was onboarded as ambassador for Enigmatic Smiles’ single.id - the world's first cross-reward-programme-identifier.