Durga Puja 2023: How nostalgia became an irreplaceable factor in advertising campaigns

Durga Puja is not just a festive occasion. The nine days observed in the glory of the Goddess invokes feelings of happiness, celebration and enlightenment among people.

An occasion which was limited to events being organised by elite people in their households until the 18th century, people from all walks of life, irrespective of their caste or creed are welcomed today with doors wide open.

In 2021, Durga Puja was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Durga Puja is also a time when brands wholeheartedly indulge in the festive fervour through their innovative advertising campaigns.

Be it the beat of the dhak, the dance steps of Dhunuchi, the sound of Ulu Dhwani or the idols of the Goddess with mesmerising eyes, brands capitalise on every possible aspect of this occasion to spread their respective campaign’s messages and make it stand out in the eyes of the audience.

Storyboard18 collated a few unforgettable ads by brands that imbibe the charm of the festival of Durga Puja that have carved a permanent spot in the hearts of audiences.

Britannia

The ad rolled by Britannia perfectly encapsulated the emotions building up to the day of festivities. The beat of Dhak, the bustling streets of Kolkata, the idols of the Goddess, followed by people not forgetting their Britannia doesn’t fail to bring a smile.

You can also see a fresh change here with the inclusion of GenZ and millennials who are captured exhibiting varied emotions. Perfectly captures the feeling of ‘Pujo Asche’.

Shalimar

Bengali music, the big bright eyes of the Goddess, decked up vibrantly followed by the humbling act of serving guests, the film hits the bull’s eye with its musical storytelling.

The two ads highlight how Shalimar has been an irreplaceable aspect of the Durga Puja celebrations. The ads also reflect the fact that despite the passage of time, nothing has changed and the elements of nostalgia still remain intact.

SMART Bazaar

Without fertile soil, making the perfect ‘Protima’ (statue) stands incomplete. In the SMART Bazaar ad, it is the classic story of good winning over evil. It is a story of Shubhro Da who has been making idols since the last 25 years. As the ad slowly unfolds, you can witness emotions of empathy, love and faith unravel. The best SMART Bazaar could ever conceptualise.

TATA Tea Gold

This is a fantastic compilation of the elements that represent the festive spirit of Durga Puja. The vibrant beat of the dhak from the start till the end is marvellous to hear which promises to keep you hooked. In the commercial, one will come across the arts of West Bengal like Putul, also known as life like clay scultpures, terracotta, Shola (eco-frineldy sculptures) etc.

Wow! Momo

A sweet mother and daughter story, where the former is scouring through the menu, and the latter is closely studying the Goddess and her ‘vahan’ (vehicle) on the phone.