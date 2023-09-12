comScore

Etihad Airways ropes Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

The new partnership builds on Katrina Kaif’s collaboration with Etihad Airways in 2010 when she was featured as a traveler showcasing Etihad’s travel experience.

By  Storyboard18Sep 12, 2023 7:51 PM
Katrina Kaif's partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market, where it currently serves eight Indian cities.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its partnership with Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as the new brand ambassador.

Kaif shares her excitement about the association, “I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymous with world-class travel experiences. The airline's commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing people together resonate with my own values. I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey."

Amina Taher, vice president of brand, marketing and sponsorship at Etihad Airways, explains the significance of this collaboration, “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador. Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary, it embodies the spirit of innovation and sophistication our airline represents, while celebrating our commitment to uniting cultures and communities. With her remarkable journey and global recognition, we're not only showcasing Etihad's offerings, but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India.”

The new partnership builds on Kaif’s collaboration with Etihad in 2010 when she was featured as a traveler showcasing Etihad’s travel experience. Kaif and Etihad are showcasing Etihad’s strengthening relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in significant global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Kaif will be featured in a series of campaign videos that highlight the airline's commitment to comfort, service and global connectivity. Her partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market, where it currently serves eight Indian cities.

The first video from the collaboration to be unveiled features Kaif on board Etihad’s newest A350 aircraft. The film also highlights Armani-Casa dining wear, bedding, and in-flight Wi-Fly service. The film can be seen on both Etihad and Kaif’s social media channels now.


First Published on Sep 12, 2023 7:51 PM

