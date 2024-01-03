comScore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's Binny Bansal launches his second e-commerce startup, OppDoor

OppDoor will be fully managed Amazon services and will help companies expand their private label brands across multiple regions globally.

By  Storyboard18Jan 3, 2024 9:41 AM
Flipkart's Binny Bansal launches his second e-commerce startup, OppDoor
Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal (who are not related) sold their e-commerce company, Flipkart, to Walmart in 2018. The deal with Walmart came with a five-year non-compete clause which ended in 2023, allowing Binny Bansal (pictured) to start up again in e-commerce.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has launched his new e-commerce venture, OppDoor. The company is designed to help e-commerce firms expand operations globally by providing them end-to-end solutions. According to the company's website, it will provide a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce firms. It further adds that OppDoor’s services “span a brand's complete lifecycle, from birth to exit. Hence, we provide both fully managed operations and business advisory services.” OppDoor will be fully managed Amazon services and will help companies expand their private label brands across multiple regions globally.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the company is registered in Singapore and was incorporated in May 2021, per filings. OppDoor was earlier called Three State Ventures Pte Ltd. Three State Ventures is Binny Bansal’s venture capital firm that operates from Singapore. Three State Ventures has backed several startups such as Curefoods, Scapia, and others across sectors in India.

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal (who are not related) sold their e-commerce company, Flipkart, to Walmart in 2018. The deal with Walmart came with a five-year non-compete clause which ended in 2023, allowing Binny Bansal to start up again in e-commerce.


Tags
First Published on Jan 3, 2024 9:41 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Dunki crosses Rs 400 Cr worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Dunki crosses Rs 400 Cr worldwide

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger uncertainties: Potential completion shifts to April 2024 amidst delays

Zee-Sony merger uncertainties: Potential completion shifts to April 2024 amidst delays

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki sold over 20 lakh cars in 2023; doubled its SUV market share

Maruti Suzuki sold over 20 lakh cars in 2023; doubled its SUV market share

Quantum Brief

Non-human -AI generated-influencers already generating more than Rs 80,000 per post: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Non-human -AI generated-influencers already generating more than Rs 80,000 per post: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Quantum Brief

Merger limbo threatens Disney Star's ICC broadcast as Zee-Sony talks delay

Merger limbo threatens Disney Star's ICC broadcast as Zee-Sony talks delay

Quantum Brief

Unilever wants to tap UEFA EURO 2024's live audience of 5 billion people worldwide

Unilever wants to tap UEFA EURO 2024's live audience of 5 billion people worldwide

Quantum Brief

Unilever acquires premium haircare brand K18; grows the FMCG major's Prestige portfolio

Unilever acquires premium haircare brand K18; grows the FMCG major's Prestige portfolio