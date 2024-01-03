Flipkart's Binny Bansal launches his second e-commerce startup, OppDoor

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has launched his new e-commerce venture, OppDoor. The company is designed to help e-commerce firms expand operations globally by providing them end-to-end solutions. According to the company's website, it will provide a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce firms. It further adds that OppDoor’s services “span a brand's complete lifecycle, from birth to exit. Hence, we provide both fully managed operations and business advisory services.” OppDoor will be fully managed Amazon services and will help companies expand their private label brands across multiple regions globally.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the company is registered in Singapore and was incorporated in May 2021, per filings. OppDoor was earlier called Three State Ventures Pte Ltd. Three State Ventures is Binny Bansal’s venture capital firm that operates from Singapore. Three State Ventures has backed several startups such as Curefoods, Scapia, and others across sectors in India.