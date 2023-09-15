Johnson & Johnson updates its visual identity; unveils its new logo

Johnson & Johnson, with its exclusive focus on healthcare innovation and tackling the health challenges is updating its brand. It is uniting both its medtech and pharmaceutical segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name to demonstrate its collective power in healthcare.

The announcement marks the next era for Johnson & Johnson, which is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent, treat and cure complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalized.

“Our exclusive focus on Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions enables us to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare in ways no other company can,” said Joaquin Duato, chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “Uniting our diverse businesses under an updated Johnson & Johnson brand reflects our unique ability to reimagine healthcare through transformative innovation, while staying true to Our Credo values and the level of care that patients and doctors expect of us.”

The new Johnson & Johnson brand identity builds on the company’s legacy, while also modernizing key elements to showcase healthcare innovation in a way that is inclusive.

The new logo is modernized where the company will embrace both the long-form and short-form versions of the logo, expanding and building more equity around a short-form ‘J&J’ to show up in a more personable, contemporary way—especially in digital interfaces. The brand will also show up in motion and respond to different environments.

Johnson & Johnson will continue to leverage the color red, leaning into a refreshed, bright, and contemporary color that speaks to the ability to urgently respond to health challenges, evolve with the times and set the pace.

The new ampersand presents itself as a more globally recognizable symbol and represents the openness of the brand, as well as the connections that bring the company’s purpose to life.

The elements in the art direction style—which include illustration, photography, and more—have been crafted to spark energy, optimism and inclusivity, all while offering a unique and distinctive approach in healthcare.

“Our Johnson & Johnson brand identity communicates our bold approach to innovation in healthcare, while staying true to the care we have for our patients around the world,” said Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs. “We take immense pride in leading healthcare for more than a century and are seizing on our scientific momentum to profoundly impact health for humanity.”