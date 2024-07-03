            
      Meta revises AI-generated image labels on its platforms after photographers issue complaints

      By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2024 1:15 PM
      Meta revises AI-generated image labels on its platforms after photographers issue complaints
      There have recently been complaints from photographers suggesting that Meta has been labelling images with their ‘made with AI’ tag that weren’t created using AI. Photos that were created in Adobe’s Photoshop using its gen AI tool were also being labelled by Meta incorrectly.

      Meta launched the ‘made with AI’ tag earlier this year. The company’s Oversight Board had criticised Meta over its manipulated media policy and Meta introduced these labels, reported Moneycontrol.

      The social networking giant has now announced that it is once again changing these labels. Industry standard indicators that other companies include in content created using their tools help Meta assess whether something is created using AI, the company said. The company wants its users to know when an image has been generated using AI.

      The company said, “Like others across the industry, we’ve found that our labels based on these indicators weren’t always aligned with people’s expectations and didn’t always provide enough context.”

      “While we work with companies across the industry to improve the process so our labelling approach better matches our intent, we’re updating the “Made with AI” label to “AI info” across our apps, which people can click for more information,” the company said.

      The ‘AI info’ label however, won’t give out any extra information. As per reports, upon clicking on the tag, the information will be the same as the ‘made with AI’ label.


