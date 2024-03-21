MIB advisory urges celebs and influencers to abstain from promoting offshore online betting and gambling on social media

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory urging all endorsers and influencers on social media to refrain from showing promotional content/advertisements, including surrogate advertisements, of offshore online betting and gambling platforms in any form whatsoever.

While the online advertisement intermediaries are advised not to target such content towards Indian audience, the social media intermediaries are advised to conduct sensitisation efforts among their users to refrain from publishing such content.

“It is hereby cautioned that failure to comply with the above may lead to proceedings under the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, removal/disabling of social media posts/accounts where such promotional content/advertisements/endorsements are being published, and penal action under the applicable statutes,” the advisory said.