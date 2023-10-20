NARS Cosmetics enters India, says country is the next ‘beauty hotspot’

NARS Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist and photographer François Nars, has launched in India. Shiseido Asia Pacific had signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India.

Japan’s Shiseido Group launched its make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics, in India in the second half of 2023. In an interview with Storyboard18, Nicole Tan, president and CEO of Shiseido Asia Pacific, talks about the enthusiasm of Indian consumers and its plans for them.

Edited excerpts:

Why did you decide to enter the Indian market now?

NARS is well-positioned to captivate the hearts of Indian beauty enthusiasts. This strategic move reflects NARS Cosmetics' dedication to expanding its horizons and embracing the thriving beauty landscape of India.

India, with its rich tapestry of cultures and ever-evolving beauty scene, was a natural choice for NARS Cosmetics… The brand's decision to launch in India is driven by the country’s rising beauty consciousness, including consumers’ investment in beauty, India’s celebration of individuality and the growing awareness and demand for premium beauty products that allow for self-expression without boundaries. In addition, the affluence or purchasing power for luxury beauty brands now extends well beyond the major metros.

The shift towards organised retail in the beauty industry is also enabling more and more global brands to turn towards the growing beauty market in India. This is an inflection point for the Indian beauty market and we believe there is a big opportunity to scale and accelerate growth.

What does your market research tell you about Indian consumers?

We conducted a consumer survey to gain insights about the brand and consumer readiness for NARS Cosmetics. India is the next beauty hotspot. According to Euromonitor, India’s beauty market will grow to $20 billion by 2025 and grow at a double-digit CAGR in the next 5-10 years, with the premium luxury segment scaling up by 15 percent. This is driven by rising income levels, increase of women in the workforce, and young, aspirational consumers that are very much in tune with global beauty trends and products.

The Indian beauty market and consumer expectations have evolved significantly in the past few years, with discerning Indian consumers actively adding global brands to their collection of beauty products. With the launch of NARS in India, Shiseido also aims to strengthen its prestige skin beauty brand portfolio and accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific region.

From a marketing lens, what are the big plans for India?

We know that there has been huge anticipation and significant demand for the brand in the Indian market and in the few days since we’ve announced the launch, the response has been overwhelming, as seen by initial consumer interest and social media buzz. We are the first brand to have an omnichannel approach at launch and we’ve had the biggest launch for the brand in the India market with several engagements, including our artistry/education workshop… a masterclass with one of our leading international artists, outreach to key influencers and beauty enthusiasts and an upcoming offline event.

What’s the strategy for India? Will you launch any India-specific products?

We have launched in the country with a wide assortment, reflecting the face, eyes, cheeks, and lips category along with make-up accessories. For our complexion category, we have a wide range of shades available (over 30) across our foundations and concealers to meet the needs of a diverse group of consumers globally and in India as well.

Globally renowned products from NARS Cosmetics including the Light Reflecting Foundation, Radiant Creamy Concealer, Orgasm Blush, Climax Liquid Eyeliner, and Powermatte Lipstick will also be available to shop for Indian consumers.

NARS Cosmetics does have a blush named Taj Mahal. Our foundation range also has a shade called Punjab. We’re just launching… and our focus will be to create product awareness and education with our existing range.

India is moving from a price-conscious to a value-conscious economy. What are your observations? Have you tweaked pricing for India?

There’s extensive customer research that has been done and the pricing is appropriate and competitive for the Indian market. For some of our icons, we also have the minis priced at Rs 1,400-1,800, which is a great price point, especially for young consumers who want to try the product.

Popular brands are talking and experimenting with AI. Globally, NARs has used AI at various levels. What plans for India?

As a company and as a brand, we are focused not only on meeting but exceeding consumer expectations, whether it’s through our product innovation, packaging, in-store experiences or digital activations. NARS as a brand is highly engaged with consumers, whether through the #NARSissit community or metaverse, social, virtual events, in-store or through the artist community.