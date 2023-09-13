Netcore Cloud rolls out $1 million accelerator program for Indian D2C startups

Netcore Cloud, a MarTech and customer experience company, has announced the launch of its start-up acceleration program ‘D2C Blaze’ in partnership with Headstart Network Foundation & AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation. The 12-week growth accelerator program aims to provide focused guidance to select early-stage D2C start-ups and turbocharge their growth.

Netcore's D2C Blaze program specifically invites early-stage startups, offering them a platform to grow and thrive. Under the leadership of Nanda Kumar, who has a decade-long experience working with startups, the program will run from October to December 2023. Tailored to foster startups with strong growth prospects, it will aid them in scaling effectively and carving out a robust brand identity.

Applications for the program are open until 20 September 2023. As a culmination, a demo day will be held where 30 select startups will spotlight their progress and innovations to a distinguished audience of potential investors, opening doors to prospective funding avenues and benefiting from a holistic experience.

This includes access to essential platforms, mentorship from D2C industry stalwarts, networking opportunities, and a suite of technological tools to further their growth. Moreover, entrepreneurs will receive Netcore credits worth up to USD 30,000 along with an additional USD 3,500 for consulting and onboarding. Start-ups can also access Headstart Boosters up to Rs 5 crores from top companies like - Zoho, Razorpay, Notion, Canva, and many more.

Commenting on the initiative Kalpit Jain, group chief executive officer – Netcore Cloud said, “Indian start-ups have been increasingly making their mark globally, achieving new milestones year after year. And yet, early-stage startups often grapple with challenges such as securing funding, finding product-market fit, navigating intense competition, acquiring the right talent, and understanding complex regulations to name a few. Through the 'D2C Blaze' program, we intend to empower entrepreneurs in their early stages, steering them towards profitability.”

Vaniya Dangwal, head of partnerships at Headstart Network Foundation commented, “Through our partnership with Netcore Cloud we are working towards fostering innovation & propelling D2C startups toward unprecedented growth, and industry leadership. We aim to harness the collective potential of these brilliant minds and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to create sustainable success stories in the ever-evolving business landscape."