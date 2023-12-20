OnePlus emerged as the No. 1 searched android smartphone brand in 2023 on Amazon India

OnePlus, the global technology brand, marked 10 years of its global journey, celebrating a decade of innovation and commitment to offering premium user experience. In line with the same, the brand also commemorated its 10 years of global engagement with Amazon.in, which has further enhanced the accessibility and reach of OnePlus products to the wider segment of customers in India.

More than 12 million OnePlus smartphones were sold across 98.9 percent pin-codes in India via Amazon.in since 2014. Since its inception in India, OnePlus launched its first device on Amazon.in, the OnePlus One in December 2014.

In 2023, the flagship OnePlus 11R 5G was the best-selling android premium smartphone by volume in the >30k price segment on Amazon.in and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G emerged to be the best-selling smartphone by volume* across all price segments.

Marking this milestone, Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus shared, “Since its inception in India, OnePlus as a brand has always had the best interests of its community at the core of everything we do. Similarly, our longstanding engagement with Amazon is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier technology to our wider user community in India. We believe that our shared values and consumer-centric approach made this engagement a resounding success, and continues to do so. Here's to a decade more of forging new frontiers, embracing challenges and fostering limitless potential together"

Commemorating this occasion, Manish Tiwary, Vice-President and Country Manager, Consumer Business, Amazon India, shared “As Amazon India also celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it is heartening to witness OnePlus also commemorate this milestone the same year. In 2014, the first OnePlus smartphone - the OnePlus One was launched on Amazon.in. And since then, the brand has received exponential growth and popularity amongst the Indian customers. We are humbled by this engagement and congratulate the entire team at OnePlus for choosing India’s most preferred online smartphone destination***, Amazon India, as the marketplace of choice. The journey of innovation and engagement continues, as both companies look ahead to the next decade of pushing boundaries and delivering ground-breaking products to customers pan India.”