OpenAI's Sam Altman reveals his most-used app - and it's not ChatGPT

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently shared on Bill Gates' Unconfuse Me podcast, the most frequently used application on his smartphone and surprisingly, it's not ChatGPT.

The CEO shared that his go-to application is Slack, a cloud-based platform for team communication owned by Salesforce. The app enables team collaboration with messaging, file sharing, voice and video calls, and group chat and streamlining third-party apps.

Altman said, “Slack. I wish I could say ChatGPT. A close second is iMessage,” intriguing Gates to question if he uses it more than email to which he responded “Way more than email the only thing that I was thinking was possibly iMessages. But yes, more than that.”

Gates on the other hand calls himself an old-style email guy as he talks about his most used app being Outlook, "It is Outlook. I am this old-style email guy…either that or the browser. Because of course, a lot of my news is coming through the browser.”

During the podcast, Altman and Gates also discussed the development of AI. They talked about the evolution of AI and the potential of language models used in physical robotics. They also discussed the implications of AI on society. Gates expressed his concerns about the societal challenges posed by AGI. The prospect of AI suggests non-traditional pursuits, like engaging in leisure activities while it tackles complex issues.