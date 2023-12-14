Pernod Ricard launches single malt Longitude77

Pernod Ricard India, spirits and wine, announced the launch of its first premium Indian single malt, Longitude77 -- made in India, for India and the world. The brand is a tribute to Pernod Ricard India’s legacy in the country and has been specially crafted for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury.

Paying homage to the country’s diverse culture, landscape and terroir, Longitude77 has been meticulously crafted by Pernod Ricard's master distillers using locally sourced ingredients of the highest quality. Produced in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra), the launch personifies Pernod Ricard's steadfast commitment to India, its spirit of innovation and its focus on investing in the country as the company completes 30 years of its presence in India.

The brand’s name is inspired by the longitude that runs through the length of India at 77° east and marks India’s position on the world map. It reimagines an India of unparalleled luxury and sophistication, inspiring discerning consumers to discover and connect with their roots in unique and personally meaningful ways. Double matured in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, the single malt has a natural, mahogany colour. The bottle comes in a matte finish cannister painted in Indigo, the colour that India gave to the world.

Commenting on the launch, Jean Touboul, chief executive officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "India is on the cusp of emerging as a powerhouse in the realm of authentic luxury and heritage craft. As industry leaders, we are unwavering in our commitment to spearhead India's ascent in the luxury sector, championing the nation's rich heritage and unmatched artistry. Furthering that vision, our diverse portfolio within the country reflects the Group's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. Denominating three decades of operations in India, this opportune moment marks the ideal occasion to introduce Longitude77, to celebrate the spirit of the country.”