Ranveer Singh becomes the brand face of Lavie Sport

Lavie Sport has roped in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The association with Singh signifies Lavie Sport’s commitment to meeting the athleisure demands of today’s style-conscious youth while also staying relevant to its existing consumer base, said the company in a press statement. Singh will be seen endorsing the brand's existing portfolio along with the new collection through a slew of commercials spread across digital and social media.

Commenting on the collaboration, the CEO and Founder of Lavie and Lavie Sport, Ayush Tainwala, said, " At Lavie Sport, we are always in pursuit of excellence, and aim to set higher standards. We understand how dynamic the market is and strive to bring in the latest trends that appeal to our consumers. So, it's only fitting that we welcome the man to Lavie Sport who has always been setting new standards of excellence with each step he takes. We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh join the family. He is an achiever, a fashion icon, a powerhouse of talent, and a vibrant individual who exuberates vivacity and every young Indian aspires to be like him. He is confident, passionate, and embodies the spirit of the modern Indian consumer and we believe he is the perfect face for Lavie Sport. Lavie Sport and Ranveer together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next consumers, and with this association, our brand aims to encourage Indians to lead an active lifestyle with the right set of products that meet their athleisure needs."

He further added, "The brand has seen enormous growth years and our vision is to take Lavie Sport to another level with this association. Today's consumers are very conscious of the quality and styling of the product. A brand in this accessory category requires continuous innovation & introduction to new styles and designs that appeal to a large set of consumers. The association with Ranveer will help the brand to amplify customer growth. Moreover, going forward, Lavie Sport aims to offer more accessible products with a focus on convenience, comfort, and style."