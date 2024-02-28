Reliance Consumer Products inks partnership with Srilankan beverage brand Elephant House

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures has inked partnership with Sri Lankan beverage brand Elephant House, to manufacture, market, distribute and retail beverages under the Elephant House Brand in the country.

This move is in alignment with Reliance’s strategy to increase its beverage offerings in a market, which is still dominated by multinational giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores, which is Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Beverages like Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade, among others, are marketed under the Elephant House brand, stated an ET report.

In August 2022, Campa Cola was acquired by Reliance Consumer Products from Pure Drinks Group for Rs22 crore. The brand was re-launched in three flavours - Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange. To begin with, Reliance Industries has started rolling out the brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In August 2023, at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, billionaire Mukesh Ambani stated the conglomerate’s plans to take Campa Cola global, beginning with the rest of Asia and then Africa.

On February 10, 2024, it was announced that Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) was set to buy Ravalgaon's confectionery business for Rs 27 crore, bagging legacy candy brands such as Pan Pasand and Mango Mood.