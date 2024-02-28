comScore            

Reliance Consumer Products inks partnership with Srilankan beverage brand Elephant House

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores, which is Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Beverages like Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade, among others, are marketed under the Elephant House brand.

By  Storyboard18Feb 29, 2024 2:01 PM
This move is in alignment with Reliance’s strategy to increase its beverage offerings in a market, which is still dominated by multinational giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi. (Image source: News18)

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures has inked partnership with Sri Lankan beverage brand Elephant House, to manufacture, market, distribute and retail beverages under the Elephant House Brand in the country.

This move is in alignment with Reliance’s strategy to increase its beverage offerings in a market, which is still dominated by multinational giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

In August 2022, Campa Cola was acquired by Reliance Consumer Products from Pure Drinks Group for Rs22 crore. The brand was re-launched in three flavours - Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange. To begin with, Reliance Industries has started rolling out the brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In August 2023, at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, billionaire Mukesh Ambani stated the conglomerate’s plans to take Campa Cola global, beginning with the rest of Asia and then Africa.

On February 10, 2024, it was announced that Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) was set to buy Ravalgaon's confectionery business for Rs 27 crore, bagging legacy candy brands such as Pan Pasand and Mango Mood.

Eighty-two year old brand Ravalgaon Sugar Farm, known for its sugar boiled confectionery products such as Mango Mood, Tutty Fruity, Choco Cream, and Supreme, has sold its trademarks, recipes, and all intellectual property rights associated with its confectionery business to RCPL. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Reliance Consumer in the FMCG sector.


First Published on Feb 28, 2024 5:32 PM

