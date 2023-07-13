Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM

American multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat was the leading exclusive advertiser both on digital and TV during January and March 2023. As per TAM’s latest report on digital advertising in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, ecom-media/entertainment/social media category was the leading category for ad impressions in the period, with an 8% share. With a 45 percent share, the services sector was the leading category in digital advertising.

The ecom-online shopping category retained its top spot, with an 8 percent share of ad impressions. Cars, Ecom-Food/Grocery, and Life Insurance were the new entrants in the top 10 categories, while the Education and Telecom categories dropped out.

The top 10 categories accounted for 41 percent of digital ad impressions in the first three months of the year. This shows that a small number of categories are driving a large share of digital ad spending. This is likely due to the fact that these categories are highly popular with consumers and offer a good opportunity for advertisers to reach their target audiences.

There were over 40,000 exclusive advertisers present in digital and over 1200 common advertisers between TV and digital mediums between January and March 2023. The top 10 common advertisers on TV and digital in India were Reckitt Benckiser (India), Hindustan Lever, Tata Play, Godrej Consumer Products, Cadburys India, Coca Cola India, Brooke Bond Lipton India, Ponds India, Procter & Gamble, and ITC.