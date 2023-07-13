comScore

Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM

The TAM report shows how digital advertising in India is growing rapidly, with mobile display and programmatic being the most popular methods.

By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2023 2:40 PM
Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM
The top 10 categories accounted for 41 percent of digital ad impressions in the first three months of the year. This shows that a small number of categories are driving a large share of digital ad spending.. (Representative image via Unsplash)

American multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat was the leading exclusive advertiser both on digital and TV during January and March 2023. As per TAM’s latest report on digital advertising in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, ecom-media/entertainment/social media category was the leading category for ad impressions in the period, with an 8% share. With a 45 percent share, the services sector was the leading category in digital advertising.

The ecom-online shopping category retained its top spot, with an 8 percent share of ad impressions. Cars, Ecom-Food/Grocery, and Life Insurance were the new entrants in the top 10 categories, while the Education and Telecom categories dropped out.

The top 10 categories accounted for 41 percent of digital ad impressions in the first three months of the year. This shows that a small number of categories are driving a large share of digital ad spending. This is likely due to the fact that these categories are highly popular with consumers and offer a good opportunity for advertisers to reach their target audiences.

There were over 40,000 exclusive advertisers present in digital and over 1200 common advertisers between TV and digital mediums between January and March 2023. The top 10 common advertisers on TV and digital in India were Reckitt Benckiser (India), Hindustan Lever, Tata Play, Godrej Consumer Products, Cadburys India, Coca Cola India, Brooke Bond Lipton India, Ponds India, Procter & Gamble, and ITC.

The report also highlights the leading digital platforms and transaction methods for digital advertising. It said mobile display and programmatic were the most popular methods for digital advertising in India between January and March this year. Mobile display accounted for 29 percent of ad impressions, followed by in-app display at 27 percent. Programmatic accounted for 63 percent of total ad impressions, followed by ad networks at 18 percent.


First Published on Jul 13, 2023

