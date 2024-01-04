Tata Power onboards Baljeet Kaur as sustainability champion

Tata Power, one of India’s integrated power companies, onboards mountaineer, Baljeet Kaur, as a sustainability champion, in the company's renewables business.

In the challenging world of mountaineering, 27-year-old Baljeet Kaur in 2023, earned Gold Medal for excellent performance in Mountaineering from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Kaur holds several notable firsts, such as being the first Indian to climb seven peaks surpassing 8000 meters. She stands as the first Indian woman to ascend Mount Everest, Mount Lhotse and Mount Manaslu, which she climbed without oxygen.

Kaur, who hails from the hills of Himachal Pradesh, has a close association with nature and refers to the mountains as her "first love". She understands the value of sustainable living and will play an important role in advocating the ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ movement of Tata Power that promotes a sustainable lifestyle among citizens through the adoption of clean energy solutions.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "I am delighted to welcome Baljeet to the Tata Power family. With her spirit of resilience, agility, care for the environment, and focus on safety, she truly symbolizes the ethos of Tata Power. Her onboarding is a testament to Tata Power's dedication to championing women in sports and nurturing emerging talent in the country. With her #Powerofcourage, I'm sure she will be a role model for the youth of the nation."