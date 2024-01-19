comScore

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

Vh1 AniNation will serve as an exciting platform that fuses visually stunning animation, engaging community discussions, and a curated musical experience, to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Japanese anime.

By  Storyboard18Jan 19, 2024 9:30 AM
Vh1 AniNation will offer fans an immersive experience including AniBites, AniPinion, and Ani-Music. (Representative image by Miguel Lindo via Unsplash)

Vh1, Viacom18’s and India’s leading international music and English entertainment channel has announced the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a first-of-its-kind innovative, diversified content segment for anime enthusiasts. Catering to the burgeoning fandom across the nation, Vh1 AniNation will serve as an exciting platform that fuses visually stunning animation, engaging community discussions, and a curated musical experience, to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Japanese anime.

Speaking on the launch, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 has always been a trendsetter when it comes to showcasing emerging pop-culture trends. With Vh1 AniNation, we’re betting on the immense potential of Anime with its compelling storylines, genres, music, and characters - thereby giving our viewers another solid reason to tune into Vh1.”

Vh1 AniNation will offer fans an immersive experience including AniBites, AniPinion, and Ani-Music. AniBites will provide viewers with snackable, high-energy entertainment with anime cartoons featuring a diverse cast of characters, varied themes and genres, and unique animation styles. To make anime more accessible and foster a sense of community amongst passionate anime fans in India, AniPinion will feature influencers and celebrities discussing opinions and perspectives while reviewing new anime. Ani-Music on the other hand will feature a playlist that will shine a spotlight on the genre's iconic composers, musicians, and soundtracks, keeping in mind the powerful connect anime music has with its fans.

The IP will be further amplified with a robust 360-degree marketing plan, that will cater to fans and fortify consumer engagement with innovation.

Join the cultural celebration that invites viewers to explore the world of Japanese anime in the vibrant and dynamic universe of Vh1 AniNation.


First Published on Jan 19, 2024 9:30 AM

