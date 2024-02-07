Visa onboards Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as Team Visa athlete

Visa Inc. has onboarded Olympic gold medalist and the Javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra as a Team Visa athlete ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024

Chopra’s partnership with Visa marks him as the second athlete from India to join Team Visa alongside other global athletes.

“Sports is one of the strongest unifying factors worldwide and Visa is delighted to have the nation’s pride, Neeraj Chopra, join Team Visa and be our brand ambassador. As a trusted brand in digital payments, we truly believe in uplifting everyone, everywhere. Thus, by championing sports and sportspersons and our association with India's Olympics icon Neeraj Chopra, we underscore our dedication to support inspirational athletes across sporting disciplines", said Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa

Neeraj Chopra who achieved a historic feat by becoming the first track and field athlete to secure a gold medal for India in the Olympics, stated, “I am excited to be associated with Visa, a brand that all of us have been so familiar with. Trust and consistency are essentials of every partnership and Visa has stood for these principles for several years now. I hope that through this association, we can inspire people to go from strength to strength with the values of hard work and consistent commitment.”