YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Starcom India’s Danish Khan and Chirag Chandiramani

Danish Khan entered the advertising industry by accident. After majoring in psychology, a close acquaintance told him about media agencies and media planning. Clueless about the ad business, he decided to try his luck. Khan was rejected in his first interview and was called for another interview with a different person later in the same organization. The rest, as they say, is history. Currently, he is working as a vice president with Starcom India. He and his team lead the Meta business (both B2C and B2B) for the India market. He has a rich experience in managing businesses across sectors: tech and app, telco, auto, FMCG, QSR, mobile handset and BFSI.

Khan’s colleague Chirag Chandiramani, senior director, Starcom India is a new-age leader who doesn’t shy away from taking on responsibilities with passion and enthusiasm. His peers say Chandiramani’s commitment, adaptability, and ability to navigate complex landscapes makes him a trusted leader and an inspiration to aspiring professionals. In a short span of time, he has earned himself a seat at the table within the leadership league and reports directly to the agency’s chief operating officer Niti Kumar. Under his leadership, his team size grew 2x from 22 to 45 members, with less than 10 percent attrition. Chandiramani also has been managing marquee clients of the agency across tech and FMCG sectors.

As a multi award-winning professional, Chandiramani has been instrumental in positioning Starcom as a leader in innovative and integrated digital marketing solutions. He has been responsible for ensuring smooth on-boarding of major brands and he also equips the team to function smoothly with the right skill sets through training and development.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

