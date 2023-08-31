YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Zenith Media’s Pooja Jain and Aldrin Pais

Pooja Jain has extensively worked across some of the iconic consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands like Maggi, Nescafe, ENO, Iodex, and Otrivin. She started her career as a management trainee at Zenith Media on one of the Nestle brands and now after five years later, she is back with the team as a category lead for beverages portfolio and their D2C business. Jain is an associate director at Zenith Media. Some of the campaigns which she was a part of have won multiple awards.

Jain’s colleague Aldrin Pais is also an associate director at Zenith Media. Pais is an accomplished digital media professional with over 10 years of work experience. In his career, so far, he has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence. He is an innovative thinker. who has a passion for driving measurable results for clients in the FMCG, OTT, telecom, and real estate categories.

Pais has been leading a team of four planners as the digital client lead for key clients. He is delivering full funnel planning and precise measurement across paid, earned, and owned media. He has been working with brands including Mamaearth, BBlunt, DermaCo & Aqualogica. His ability to identify growth opportunities and navigate complex market dynamics has been instrumental in Mamaearth’s business growth.

His creative approach in the campaigns have increased brand visibility and facilitated substantial business growth, setting new standards in the industry. His strategic insights and data-driven approach have consistently delivered impressive outcomes for clients. By integrating AI and smart commerce strategies, he has elevated brand performance and customer engagement, staying ahead of the digital media curve.

Beyond his managerial responsibilities, Pais has shown leadership skills, inspiring and motivating his team. His commitment to their professional growth through upskilling sessions and training has resulted in a highly motivated and efficient team.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

