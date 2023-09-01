YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Lodestar UM’s Ritu Trivedi and Himanshu Phutela

While her initial aspirations leaned towards a career in science, Ritu Trivedi’s journey took an unexpected turn when she found herself in the media industry. Guided by a sense for innovation, she embraced her role in managing diverse brands like Novartis, Tata Indicom, Tata Sons, Westside, Landmark, Star Bazaar, Digene, John Hopkins, Nerolac, South African Tourism, and Mattel.

However, managing Amul marked a pivotal point in her career as she skilfully managed a multi-brand portfolio encompassing over 68 brands. Despite challenges posed by budget constraints and a diverse portfolio, she ensured maximum impact and creatively brought brands to life through partnerships including landmark associations with MasterChef. Her decisive actions during the COVID-19 pandemic showcased her ability to lead transformation and secure accolades for Amul.

Under her guidance, the brand has earned a staggering 36 awards across diverse media categories over her 18-year tenure. Trivedi, who is currently the vice president – business at the agency has extended her work to media innovation, where she pioneered novel integrations on TV, setting new industry standards.

Trivedi’s colleague Himanshu Phutela, who is a general manager – Business at Lodestar UM is a media marketing professional with over 18 years of experience. He has serviced multiple brands across auto, travel, entertainment, FMCG, chemicals, banking and finance categories and helped them grow.

He has won many national and international awards for his work including Goafest, Envies, Cannes and Festival of Media.

He has an in-depth understanding of the media landscape and its complexities which are paramount in making sound media investment decisions and valuable for the business of brands. Phutela and his team came up with electric mobility solutions by busting category myths around EVs, paving way for faster adoption. With a focus on making EVs mainstream, Phutela and his team crafted a solid strategy for Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and helped the brand to leverage IPL 2023. Here’s a look at it.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it