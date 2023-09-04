India is going through a phase of creative confidence: Diageo's Amitabh Pande

Amitabh Pande, chief consumer planning, strategy and digital officer at Diageo India talks to Storyboard18 about the future of India's creative industry and his message to Storyboard's YoungGuns and YoungGuns all around the world.
Pande shares that he is bullish on India's creative industry and that India as a country has always been super creative. He shares his thoughts on how various impactful moments are leading to the country"s creative talent and industry flourishing. From winning at the Oscars, to Bollywood bouncing back, South-Indian cinema, OTT platforms, India is going through a great creative revolution.
