Zomato announces integration in Bollywood film Jawan

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, features Zomato in four scenes within the movie.

By  Storyboard18Sep 14, 2023 11:00 AM
Still from Zomato's ad campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Zomato announced its integration in the Bollywood movie, Jawan. Zomato can be seen at several moments in the film, one of which has been disclosed in the trailer launch of the movie.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, features Zomato in four scenes within the movie. Additionally, the Zomato brand name has made a cameo appearance in the movie's trailer.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato, commented on the integration, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with SRK and to be a part of the excitement surrounding the mega-release of Jawan. Look out for Zomato while you watch the movie.”

Zomato has placed two billboards in Bombay. Additionally, it has released an ad film on Zomato's official YouTube channel and Instagram account, which features Shah Rukh Khan himself. The ad film humorously weaves in the suspense of the movie ‘Jawan’ with the long running “ZoMaato-ZoMaito” debate, mirroring the excitement around the film.


First Published on Sep 14, 2023 11:00 AM

