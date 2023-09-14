Zomato announces integration in Bollywood film Jawan

Zomato announced its integration in the Bollywood movie, Jawan. Zomato can be seen at several moments in the film, one of which has been disclosed in the trailer launch of the movie.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, features Zomato in four scenes within the movie. Additionally, the Zomato brand name has made a cameo appearance in the movie's trailer.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato, commented on the integration, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with SRK and to be a part of the excitement surrounding the mega-release of Jawan. Look out for Zomato while you watch the movie.”