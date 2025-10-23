Bhai Dooj boosts economy by ₹22,000 cr | DoT moves to curb fraud | BigBasket sees surge in electronic sales

ADVERTISEMENT
Bhai Dooj delivers ₹22,000 cr economic boost, Swadeshi goods see 50% spike: CAIT
The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj has injected a significant wave of capital into the domestic economy this year, with an estimated ₹22,000 crore in trade generated nationwide, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The festival, marking the special bond between siblings, has not only strengthened familial ties but also served as a powerful engine for India’s non-corporate retail sector.
DoT notifies Telecom Cybersecurity Amendment Rules to curb fraud
The Ministry of Communications has notified the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025, introducing a new framework aimed at strengthening India’s telecom infrastructure against cyber threats, SIM misuse, and device fraud.
BigBasket sees 500% surge in electronics sales this Diwali; gold and silver coin demand up 1000%
BigBasket, a Tata Enterprise, reported an unprecedented surge in festive shopping this Diwali, with electronics purchases growing 500% year-on-year. The spike was largely driven by strong demand for iPhones, lighting and accessories, home and kitchen appliances, and audio devices, the company said. Festive orders began climbing nearly 15 days ahead of Diwali, while on Dhanteras, demand for silver and gold coins soared by 1000% compared to last year.
Elon Musk slams OpenAI, Anthropic, MidJourney for AI ‘bias’, calls Claude ‘pure evil’
Elon Musk took aim at rival artificial intelligence companies on his social media platform X, mocking their products’ names while questioning their ethical frameworks. In a post on Wednesday, Musk wrote: “As expected, any given AI company will be the opposite of its name: OpenAI is closed, Stability is unstable, MidJourney isn’t mid, Anthropic is misanthropic.” Musk singled out Anthropic, the San Francisco–based AI startup founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, labeling its Claude language models “pure evil.”
