      Festive ads surge | Jamba to debut in Mumbai | Women in marketing face challenge

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 8, 2024 5:13 PM
      Women marketing executives break barriers, reach top roles in India (Image: Unsplash)

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      Women in marketing roles have come far, but still have a long way to go

      What’s working in their favour of late, though, is increased demand for women in these key roles, leading to better pay.

      Festive forecast: Auto and finance lead the way in digital advertising, says Zenith's Jai Lala

      Digital is increasing at a rate of around 50 percent. says Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith, the media agency of Publicis Groupe.

      ACC announces $170 million base price for Asia Cup media rights; auction slated for Nov 1

      The rights package encompasses the Men's Asia Cup, Women's Asia Cup and several under-19 and emerging team competitions.

      American QSR Jamba to debut in Mumbai

      The initial phase will see the opening of stores in major metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This strategic approach will allow Jamba to establish a presence in key markets and reach a wide range of consumers.

      Dentsu India appoints Abhirup Datta as CEO, Performance Media Solutions

      Abhirup Datta's primary focus will be driving sales growth at Sokrati, expanding market presence, delivering innovative go-to-market strategies, and achieving exceptional client growth.

