Launch of Prasar Bharati OTT | FDI policy for online gaming

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2024 5:09 PM
      The upcoming family-friendly OTT by Prasar Bharati will promote Indian values and knowledge through family-friendly content.

      Prasar Bharati OTT likely to be launched on September 15

      Last month, the public service broadcaster invited submissions for the integration of various applications, including gaming, OTT, and educational apps into its platform and also sought onboarding linear satellite TV channels.

      PM Modi's I-Day speech spurs DPIIT to fast-track FDI policy for online gaming

      DPIIT has written letter to MIB, MeitY, Niti Aayog seeking clarification on the definition of game of chance and game of skill for drafting a policy on 100 percent FDI for online gaming.

      Gautam Singhania talks about succession plan, says RCCL sale one of the best deals

      Singhania said that Raymond's companies will be "family-managed professional companies", adding that Raymond Lifestyle, for example, only has Singhania himself as a promoter-director, with a large body of independent directors on the board.

      MeitY issues advisory to intermediaries, urges to remove fake content swiftly

      In July this year, India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) warned investors about deepfake videos falsely featuring its CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, in some investment and stock advisory videos.

      Kingfisher beer to return to Delhi market by 2024-end: United Breweries

      In the past one year, United Breweries has launched a bunch of products and has increased penetration in several states except Delhi.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Sep 6, 2024 5:05 PM

