Ola media account pitched: Excl | Banks lost the service plot? | Media accounts up for grabs

EXCLUSIVE: Is Ola's mega media account up for grabs?
Ola's media account is bound to run into hundreds of crores, making it one of the largest media accounts in the country. Storyboard18 has also learnt that Ola has finalised a large networked media agency but is yet to sign off on the deal.
Media accounts worth Rs 2500 crore are up for grabs this festive season
When most companies are caught up making most of the festive season, likes of Ola, Hero MotoCorp, Lenskart, Dabur, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra are in the midst of media pitches.
Zydus Wellness appoints Arijit Sengupta as CMO
Previously, Arijit Sengupta led Reckitt as global marketing head - digital startup.
Rubeena Singh quits Anymind Group; Siddharth Kelkar, Aditya Aima to lead India, MENA ops
Siddharth Kelkar and Aditya Aima have been given additional responsibility to co-lead the company’s India and MENA operations as Co-Managing Director, India and MENA.
Have banks lost the customer-service plot?
Is it a wake-up call for banks as cyber scams and frauds are at an all-time high?
