Rise of legal influencers | MSI to hike car prices | Myntra joins qcomm race

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 6, 2024 5:35 PM
The advent of social media and digital platforms, which have democratised dissemination of information, allows legal influencers to share their knowledge with a broader audience. The trend has also resulted in the spread of misinformation, said Amrita S Nair, Advocate, Bombay High Court (HC). She attributed the ill-effects to a lack of expertise or an indulgence in sensationalism to attract more followers on social media. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Rise of legal influencers and misinformation

The growing number of legal influencers in the country is causing concern among experts about the impacts of influencer-activity in the space.

After Hyundai announced price hike, now Maruti says it will increase car prices by 4%

Maruti Suzuki reported a decline of 17.4 percent in its profit in Q2 FY25. The auto major posted a standalone profit of Rs 3,069 crore compared to Rs 3,716 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Abbey Thomas to head VW Group's Bentley as Country Head

It has been stated that Abbey Thomas will take charge in January, and will report to Jan Bures, executive director - sales, marketing and digital, at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

Myntra rolls out M-Now to join qcomm bandwagon for fashion deliveries in Bengaluru

Unlike many quick commerce companies that impose additional convenience fees for faster deliveries, Myntra has stated that it will not charge customers extra for M-Now orders at this stage.

Trademark victory for Metro Brands: Court orders injunction against infringing company

In its ruling, the Court emphasized that the addition of the prefix "DESI" to “Mochi” did not eliminate the confusion between the two marks.

