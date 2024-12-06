Rise of legal influencers | MSI to hike car prices | Myntra joins qcomm race

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Rise of legal influencers and misinformation
The growing number of legal influencers in the country is causing concern among experts about the impacts of influencer-activity in the space.
After Hyundai announced price hike, now Maruti says it will increase car prices by 4%
Maruti Suzuki reported a decline of 17.4 percent in its profit in Q2 FY25. The auto major posted a standalone profit of Rs 3,069 crore compared to Rs 3,716 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.
Abbey Thomas to head VW Group's Bentley as Country Head
It has been stated that Abbey Thomas will take charge in January, and will report to Jan Bures, executive director - sales, marketing and digital, at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.
Myntra rolls out M-Now to join qcomm bandwagon for fashion deliveries in Bengaluru
Unlike many quick commerce companies that impose additional convenience fees for faster deliveries, Myntra has stated that it will not charge customers extra for M-Now orders at this stage.
Trademark victory for Metro Brands: Court orders injunction against infringing company
In its ruling, the Court emphasized that the addition of the prefix "DESI" to “Mochi” did not eliminate the confusion between the two marks.
Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.